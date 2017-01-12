Somalia: Citizens Outraged By Trending Video Showing Girl Raped By 6 Men
A video of a girl been raped by six men in Puntland making rounds on social media has caused an outrage across the country. The video shot and posted by the perpetrators on their Facebook accounts shows a naked girl in her teen age crying for help as a group of boys force themselves into her.
