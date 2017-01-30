Somalia army kills senior Al-Shabaab commander

Somali forces on Sunday killed a senior commandant of the militant group Al-Shabaab in a military offensive a few days after a deadly attack on Kenyan base which reports indicate over 50 Kenyan forces were killed. A military officer in the Somali army who sought anonymity confirmed the incident to Xinhua, noting that the forces laid an ambush on the militants neutralizing its commander and 10 other fighters along Bulahawo-Bardhere road in Gedo region, southern Somalia.

