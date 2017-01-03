Somali President opens first senate s...

Somali President opens first senate session in Mogadishu

President Hassan Shaikh Mahmoud has officially opened the senate session on Thursday for the newly inaugurated Upper House chamber of Federal Parliament. However, the session has begun despite senators hailing from Somaliland community are yet to be elected due to recurrent delays to the process.

