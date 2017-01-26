Shabaab suicide assault at Mogadishu ...

Shabaab suicide assault at Mogadishu hotel kills at least 28

Al Qaeda's branch in East Africa, Shabaab, continues to prove its ability to penetrate and attack high-security areas in central Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. The jihadist group killed at least 28 people in a suicide assault earlier today at a popular hotel near Somalia's parliament building.

