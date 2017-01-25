Roadside bomb kills at least four sol...

Roadside bomb kills at least four soldiers in Somalia town: officials

Reuters

At least four soldiers were killed and five wounded on Tuesday when a roadside bomb that Islamist insurgents said they planted exploded outside a military camp in a town near Mogadishu, officials said. The blast in Afgoye, about 30 km southwest of the capital, took place a day after the al Shabaab group carried out a raid in the same town that was repulsed by government troops, Major Osman Abdulle, a police officer, told Reuters.

