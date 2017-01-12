Press Conference Invitation - Launch of the 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan for Somalia

What: Launch of the 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan for Somalia Who: Peter de Clercq, Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia When: 10.00 AM - 11.30 AM. Tuesday 17 January, 2017 Where: Mogadishu MIA with Video Teleconference link to Conference Room 9, UN Complex, UN Avenue, Gigiri, Nairobi Please be invited to the launch of the 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan for Somalia which outlines the humanitarian situation and priorities for response throughout the country.

