Poets from across the world come together in New York to read poems on capital cities
New York [United States], Jan.7 : Poets Alfred Corn from the United States, Ladan Osman from Somalia, Jonathan Cohen and Indran Amrithanayagam from the United States, ko ko Thett from Myanmar, Lola Koundakjian from Armenia, Denize Lauture from Haiti and Abhay K. from India came together at the prestigious Poets House in New York to read from a blazing new international poetry anthology on the capitals cities of the world edited by poet-diplomat Abhay K. titled CAPITALS on the evening of 5th January. [NK US] Poets read their poems on capital cities from the anthology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
|Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Responsibility
|5
|Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|o see the light
|13
|Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13)
|Oct '15
|Serial Abandonment
|7
|UN troops 'barter goods for sex' (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|wetemke
|3
|Relate to Unexplainable Peace (May '15)
|May '15
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC