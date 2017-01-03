Poets from across the world come together in New York to read poems on capital cities

New York [United States], Jan.7 : Poets Alfred Corn from the United States, Ladan Osman from Somalia, Jonathan Cohen and Indran Amrithanayagam from the United States, ko ko Thett from Myanmar, Lola Koundakjian from Armenia, Denize Lauture from Haiti and Abhay K. from India came together at the prestigious Poets House in New York to read from a blazing new international poetry anthology on the capitals cities of the world edited by poet-diplomat Abhay K. titled CAPITALS on the evening of 5th January. [NK US] Poets read their poems on capital cities from the anthology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.