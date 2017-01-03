Poets from across the world come toge...

Poets from across the world come together in New York to read poems on capital cities

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New York [United States], Jan.7 : Poets Alfred Corn from the United States, Ladan Osman from Somalia, Jonathan Cohen and Indran Amrithanayagam from the United States, ko ko Thett from Myanmar, Lola Koundakjian from Armenia, Denize Lauture from Haiti and Abhay K. from India came together at the prestigious Poets House in New York to read from a blazing new international poetry anthology on the capitals cities of the world edited by poet-diplomat Abhay K. titled CAPITALS on the evening of 5th January. [NK US] Poets read their poems on capital cities from the anthology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
News Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Responsibility 5
News Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16) Jan '16 o see the light 13
News Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13) Oct '15 Serial Abandonment 7
News UN troops 'barter goods for sex' (Jun '15) Jun '15 wetemke 3
News Relate to Unexplainable Peace (May '15) May '15 Will Dockery 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,287 • Total comments across all topics: 277,681,097

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC