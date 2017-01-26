Legal challenges are already being pr...

Legal challenges are already being presented to Donald Trump's ban on Muslim asylum-seekers

President Donald Trump's executive order barring citizens and refugees from seven Muslim-majority nations, which took immediate effect on Friday and left refugees stranded or detained in airports across the country. The two Iraqi refugees, who were being held at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, were carrying valid visas and had been granted asylum for their or their families' work for the US government during the American occupation, which made them targets in their home country.

