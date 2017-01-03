Iman - The African Queen

Iman - The African Queen

Iman was born on July 25, 1955, in Mogadishu, Somalia. Iman was discovered by the famous fashion photographer, Peter Beard, and had her first modeling job for Vogue in 1976.

