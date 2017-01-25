Extremist gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, 12 killed
Somalis walk near the destroyed hotel and cars in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017. Gunmen from Somalia's violent Islamic extremist rebels fought their way into a hotel in the Somali capital after a suicide car bomb exploded at its gates, a police officer said Wednesday.
