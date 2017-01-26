Doctors Without Borders says it plans...

Doctors Without Borders says it plans to return to Somalia

Doctors Without Borders said Friday it plans to return to Somalia, more than three years after closing its operations in the turbulent country amid "extreme attacks" on its staff. The medical aid charity known by the French acronym MSF said its return to the Horn of Africa country will be a cautious one.

