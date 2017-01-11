.com | Somalia speaker election narrows field for presidency

.com | Somalia speaker election narro...

Somalia speaker election narrows field for presidency

10 hrs ago

Somalia's newly-installed lawmakers chose a speaker of parliament on Wednesday in a vote that, according to the country's clan-based politics, rules out at least one leading presidential candidate. The re-election of former speaker Mohamed Osman Jawari took place at a heavily-guarded police academy in the capital Mogadishu where he won 141 votes from 259 MPs, enough for a first-round victory, according to Osman Elmi Boqore who chaired the session.

Chicago, IL

