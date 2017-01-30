British Official 'Deeply Concerned' by Somalia Drought
Women carry jerry cans of water from shallow wells dug from the sand along the Shabelle River bed, which is dry because of drought in Somalia's Shabelle region, March 19, 2016. At the end of a visit to Mogadishu Saturday, Priti Patel said the drought is affecting millions of people and Britain plans to step up providing support to Somalia.
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
|Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Responsibility
|5
|Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|o see the light
|13
|Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13)
|Oct '15
|Serial Abandonment
|7
|UN troops 'barter goods for sex' (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|wetemke
|3
