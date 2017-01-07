Blast kill 3 in Somali restaurant fre...

Blast kill 3 in Somali restaurant frequented by soldiers

Read more: The Tribune

A bomb explosion at a restaurant in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, killed three people and injured more than 16 others on Saturday, a Somali police officer said. The bomb is believed to have been concealed in the restaurant often frequented by government soldiers in Hodan district, Capt.

Chicago, IL

