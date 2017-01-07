Blast Kill 3 in Somali Restaurant Frequented by Soldiers
A Somali police officer says a bomb explosion at a restaurant in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, has killed three people, and injured more than 16 others. Captain Mohamed Hussein said a bomb believed to have been concealed in the restaurant often frequented by government soldiers in the Hodan district went off on Saturday evening.
