Blast Kill 3 in Somali Restaurant Frequented by Soldiers

Saturday Read more: News Max

A Somali police officer says a bomb explosion at a restaurant in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, has killed three people, and injured more than 16 others. Captain Mohamed Hussein said a bomb believed to have been concealed in the restaurant often frequented by government soldiers in the Hodan district went off on Saturday evening.

Chicago, IL

