Africa: The United States Urges Momentum in Somalia's Electoral Process

The United States welcomes the inauguration of Somalia's new Federal Parliament and congratulates the people of Somalia on yet another step toward political stability. Parliament must now prioritize transparency and timeliness in the election of Speakers for both houses and the subsequent election of the Federal President to ensure credibility and momentum in Somalia's state building agenda.

