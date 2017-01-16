4 Al-Shabaab militants killed in Somalia

4 Al-Shabaab militants killed in Somalia

Xinhuanet

A joint military operation of the Somali National Army and African Union forces AMISOM has felled at least four militants from the Somali-based militant group Al-Shabaab in the country's southwest region, a local administrator has said. Abshir Moalim Sharif, district deputy commissioner in Dinsoor district in Bakool region told the media on Sunday that the forces launched ambush at the militants in a village outside Dinsoor town killing four and inflicting injuries to several others.

