1st Somali-American lawmaker sworn in after trip to homeland

23 hrs ago

Ilhan Omar took the oath as the nation's first Somali-American lawmaker this week, just days after an 8,500-mile journey that retraced her path from her war-torn homeland to Kenya to the Minnesota Capitol. In an interview with The Associated Press, the Democrat said the trip gave her essential perspective as she embarks on her new career as a state representative.

