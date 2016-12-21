Week in Pictures: From Aleppo evacuation to Egypt blast
A photo round-up of some of the week's key events, from evacuation of east Aleppo to a deadly bombing at a Cairo church. A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by Brazilian anti-government demonstrators during a protest against a constitutional amendment that limits public spending, in front of the National Congress in Brasilia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
|Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Responsibility
|5
|Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|o see the light
|13
|Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13)
|Oct '15
|Serial Abandonment
|7
|UN troops 'barter goods for sex' (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|wetemke
|3
|Relate to Unexplainable Peace (May '15)
|May '15
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC