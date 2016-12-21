Week in Pictures: From Aleppo evacuat...

Week in Pictures: From Aleppo evacuation to Egypt blast

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Al Jazeera

A photo round-up of some of the week's key events, from evacuation of east Aleppo to a deadly bombing at a Cairo church. A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by Brazilian anti-government demonstrators during a protest against a constitutional amendment that limits public spending, in front of the National Congress in Brasilia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
News Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Responsibility 5
News Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16) Jan '16 o see the light 13
News Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13) Oct '15 Serial Abandonment 7
News UN troops 'barter goods for sex' (Jun '15) Jun '15 wetemke 3
News Relate to Unexplainable Peace (May '15) May '15 Will Dockery 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,401 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,623

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC