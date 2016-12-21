UN allocates $3 million to Somalia-Ke...

UN allocates $3 million to Somalia-Kenya cross-border pilot project for Somali refugees

Thursday Dec 22

Announcing the pilot project on Tuesday, the Fund said it will also help refugees settle down, and begin reintegration process into a community. UN Peacebuilding notes that the project is unique as it reaches across borders and targets the same population, first in asylum in Dadaab, Kenya, and then upon return to Baidoa, Somalia.

