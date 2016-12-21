UN allocates $3 million to Somalia-Kenya cross-border pilot project for Somali refugees
Announcing the pilot project on Tuesday, the Fund said it will also help refugees settle down, and begin reintegration process into a community. UN Peacebuilding notes that the project is unique as it reaches across borders and targets the same population, first in asylum in Dadaab, Kenya, and then upon return to Baidoa, Somalia.
Read more at United Nations.
