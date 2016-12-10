Somalia: Welcoming new Federal Parliament, Ban urges completion of electoral process

Electoral officials count the votes during the electoral process to choose members of the lower house of the federal parliament in Baidoa, Somalia on November 16, 2016. UN Photo / Sabir Olad 29 December 2016 – United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has welcomed the inauguration of the new Federal Parliament of Somalia on 27 December and warmly congratulated the people of Somalia on this historic achievement in their quest for universal suffrage by 2020.

