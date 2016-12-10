Somalia: Welcoming new Federal Parliament, Ban urges completion of electoral process
Electoral officials count the votes during the electoral process to choose members of the lower house of the federal parliament in Baidoa, Somalia on November 16, 2016. UN Photo / Sabir Olad 29 December 2016 – United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has welcomed the inauguration of the new Federal Parliament of Somalia on 27 December and warmly congratulated the people of Somalia on this historic achievement in their quest for universal suffrage by 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
|Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Responsibility
|5
|Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|o see the light
|13
|Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13)
|Oct '15
|Serial Abandonment
|7
|UN troops 'barter goods for sex' (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|wetemke
|3
|Relate to Unexplainable Peace (May '15)
|May '15
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC