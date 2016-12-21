Somalia: Six killed in blast at Mogad...

Somalia: Six killed in blast at Mogadishu army checkpoint, says official11 min ago

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: India.com

Mogadishu, Dec 15: At least six people, mostly soldiers, were killed when a bomb exploded at an army checkpoint in Mogadishu, the second blast today in the troubled Somali capital. "Six people, most of them soldiers, were killed which was planted under a tree close to a security checkpoint," said Mogadishu administration spokesman Abdifatah Omar Halane.

Chicago, IL

