Somalia: Six killed in blast at Mogadishu army checkpoint, says official11 min ago

Mogadishu, Dec 15: At least six people, mostly soldiers, were killed when a bomb exploded at an army checkpoint in Mogadishu, the second blast today in the troubled Somali capital. "Six people, most of them soldiers, were killed which was planted under a tree close to a security checkpoint," said Mogadishu administration spokesman Abdifatah Omar Halane.

