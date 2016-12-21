Somalia: Nation Staggers Towards Better Elections

The Somali presidential elections have been postponed four times since 10 September, reflective of an imperfect process and the country's many problems. Despite the resolution of contests for over 90 per cent of seats in the lower house, and the selection of a majority of the 54 members of the newly constituted upper house, repeated interruptions and the need to re-contest some seats mean that the selection of the next president and government will be pushed into 2017.

