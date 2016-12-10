Somalia: MPs Gather to Be Sworn Into ...

Somalia: MPs Gather to Be Sworn Into Secured Area in Mogadishu

Somalia's members of both Upper House and Lower House have been sworn in the capital of Mogadishu on Tuesday. The MPs are holding their first session at school-Policia, one of the most heavily secured areas of the city.

