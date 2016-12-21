Should Egypt take lessons from USA and Osama Bin Laden?
The international community has been struggling to create a world convenient to its people to live in it peacefully. This struggle is frequently done at international, continental, regional and country levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
|Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Responsibility
|5
|Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|o see the light
|13
|Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13)
|Oct '15
|Serial Abandonment
|7
|UN troops 'barter goods for sex' (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|wetemke
|3
|Relate to Unexplainable Peace (May '15)
|May '15
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC