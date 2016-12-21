Kenyan police officers awarded medals...

Kenyan police officers awarded medals for distinguished service

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Walta Information Centre

Mogadishu, 30 December 2016 Kenyan police officers serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia today received commendation for outstanding service during their yearlong tour of duty. The contingent comprising six police officers, serving as Individual Police Officers , were awarded medals and certificates, on Wednesday at a function held in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

