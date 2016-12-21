In this Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016 photo, sap runs out of a frankincense...
In this Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016 photo, sap runs out of a frankincense tree near Mader Moge, Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia. The last wild frankincense forests on Earth are under threat as prices rise with the global appetite for essential oils.
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
|Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Responsibility
|5
|Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|o see the light
|13
|Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13)
|Oct '15
|Serial Abandonment
|7
|UN troops 'barter goods for sex' (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|wetemke
|3
|Relate to Unexplainable Peace (May '15)
|May '15
|Will Dockery
|1
