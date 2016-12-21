Foreign aid handed to 20 countries despite warnings it could be seized by terrorists

Foreign aid to most corrupt nations soars to 30% in a year: A 1.3bn is handed to 20 countries despite warnings it could be stolen or seized by terrorists Aid payments to the most corrupt countries soared by almost 30 per cent last year, despite warnings much of the cash could be squandered, stolen or seized by terrorists. Britain gave a total of A 1.3billion to the 20 most corrupt nations in 2015 - up from just over A 1billion the previous year - figures reveal.

