DHS Knew OSU Attacker Was Terror Recr...

DHS Knew OSU Attacker Was Terror Recruitment Target, Let Him Into The U.S. Anyway

Thursday Dec 15

Department of Homeland Security officials knew Ohio State University attacker Abdul Razak Ali Artan was a possible recruitment target of Islamic terrorists but granted him asylum anyway, along with his mother and six of his siblings, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley revealed in a letter sent Wednesday to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. Abdul Razak Artan, a third-year student in logistics management, sits on the Oval in an August 2016 photo provided by The Lantern, student newspaper of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

Chicago, IL

