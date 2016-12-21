AU Probes Death Of Civilian In Accide...

AU Probes Death Of Civilian In Accident In Somalia

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The Africa Union Mission in Somalia said on Saturday that it has instituted internal investigations into fatal road accident on Thursday involving its police vehicle which resulted in the death of a civilian, China's Xinhua news agency reported. A statement from the pan African body said its preliminary report indicates that the victim, who was walking on the right hand side of the pedestrian lane, suddenly swerved into the road and tried to cross between the convoy.

Chicago, IL

