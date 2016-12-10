Al-Shabab Seizes Somali Herders' Live...

Al-Shabab Seizes Somali Herders' Livestock

16 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

A camel herder stands with his stock near Borama, Somalia, April 16, 2016. Recently, al-Shabab militants have taken to killing farmers and stealing their livestock.

Chicago, IL

