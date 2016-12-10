After decades of violence, can Somali...

After decades of violence, can Somalia ever hold a free democratic election?

In Somalia, a decadeslong struggle for stability and peace was supposed to culminate this year in the country's first democratic elections in nearly 50 years. Instead, a clan-based election system shut out ordinary voters, while electoral abuses undermined the credibility of the vote.

