Accused in Amanda Lindhout kidnapping...

Accused in Amanda Lindhout kidnapping to face trial next October

Thursday Dec 22

A man charged with taking journalist Amanda Lindhout hostage in Somalia is slated to face trial by judge alone next October. Three weeks have been set aside for the trial of Ali Omar Ader, which will come more than two years after he was arrested and over nine years after the abduction.

Chicago, IL

