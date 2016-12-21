3 Killed in Mogadishu Explosion
Somali government officials say two civilians and a government solider were killed after an explosion near one of Mogadishu's busiest junctions known as Black Sea, late Thursday. Spokesman for the Mogadishu administration Abdifatah Omar Halane told VOA Somali that the explosion was the result of an Improvised Explosive Devise "IED" which was detonated near a garage where security forces are based.
