3 Killed in Mogadishu Explosion

3 Killed in Mogadishu Explosion

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Voice of America

Somali government officials say two civilians and a government solider were killed after an explosion near one of Mogadishu's busiest junctions known as Black Sea, late Thursday. Spokesman for the Mogadishu administration Abdifatah Omar Halane told VOA Somali that the explosion was the result of an Improvised Explosive Devise "IED" which was detonated near a garage where security forces are based.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
News Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Responsibility 5
News Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16) Jan '16 o see the light 13
News Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13) Oct '15 Serial Abandonment 7
News UN troops 'barter goods for sex' (Jun '15) Jun '15 wetemke 3
News Relate to Unexplainable Peace (May '15) May '15 Will Dockery 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,621 • Total comments across all topics: 277,356,489

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC