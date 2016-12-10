10 Things to Know for Today
In this photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, Somali children who were repatriated to Somalia from Kenya's Dadaab camp, stand by their makeshift shelters in the Daryeel camp for the displaced, in Mogadishu, Somalia. Somalis say they were pressured to return to their country from the world's largest refugee camp in neighboring Kenya.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
|Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Responsibility
|5
|Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|o see the light
|13
|Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13)
|Oct '15
|Serial Abandonment
|7
|UN troops 'barter goods for sex' (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|wetemke
|3
|Relate to Unexplainable Peace (May '15)
|May '15
|Will Dockery
|1
