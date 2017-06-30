Solomon earthquake no threat to Fiji

Update: 5:42PM A 5.3 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred at 12:37pm this afternoon 415km south east from Honiara, Solomon Islands. The earthquake's source location was 415km south east from Honiara, Solomon Islands, 907km north northwest from Port Vila, Vanuatu and 1801km from Suva, Fiji.

