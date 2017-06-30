Future global leaders complete schola...

Future global leaders complete scholar scheme at Norwich university

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Eastern Daily Press

Group photograph after the Chevening Scholars Dinner held at the Modern Life Cafe, Sainsbury Centre for the Visual Arts at UEA, Norwich. Picture: Neil Hall/UEA The 29 University of East Anglia students, who come from countries including Bhutan, the Solomon Islands, Kazakhstan and Cuba, have marked the end of their year as chevening scholars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastern Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16) Dec '16 IB DaMann 141
"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ann Wendy 1
New Honiara City Council (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ogrady 442Vai 1
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Sam 1
News Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14) Sep '14 Franklin 1
10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Sudan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,736 • Total comments across all topics: 282,299,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC