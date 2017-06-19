Youths spread gospel of Christ

Friday Jun 16

IN an effort to spread the gospel of Christ, the Youth With A Mission has deployed 13 of its members from the Solomon Islands, Tonga and Samoa to carry out evangelistic work in Fiji. This newspaper caught up with the young spirited youths in Labasa yesterday as they prepared their journey to Savusavu after spending a week in Labasa.

