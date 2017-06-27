Travellers look for environmentally r...

Travellers look for environmentally responsible experiences

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: Scoop

The Pacific Update Conference is an annual event that brings together leading thinkers and policy makers in the region to discuss development and policy issues at both the country and regional levels, and is co-sponsored by the Asian Development Bank , the Development Policy Centre at the Australian National University , and the University of the South Pacific . This year's event featured a parallel session on Sustainable Eco-Tourism which saw the participation of SPTO, Cook Islands Tourism and the Ministry of Tourism Solomon Islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16) Dec '16 IB DaMann 141
"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ann Wendy 1
New Honiara City Council (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ogrady 442Vai 1
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Sam 1
News Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14) Sep '14 Franklin 1
10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,667 • Total comments across all topics: 282,100,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC