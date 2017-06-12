Thieves ransack wildlife film-maker's Porirua boatshed for rare treasures

Cam Feast was feeling disgusted after somebody broke into his Mana boatshed, trashed the place, and stole various items acquired throughout his career that included a carved African monkey statue from Zambia, shell money wall hangings from the Solomon Islands, and a large pounamu heartstone on June 3. Feast, who used the place a bit like a storage shed, said the "ransacking" of it was completely at odds with the peaceful community that used the area for walking and boating. "They've broken in through the backdoor, the track entrance, and set themselves up inside.

