Thieves ransack wildlife film-maker's...

Thieves ransack wildlife film-maker's Porirua boatshed for rare treasures

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Dominion Post

Cam Feast was feeling disgusted after somebody broke into his Mana boatshed, trashed the place, and stole various items acquired throughout his career that included a carved African monkey statue from Zambia, shell money wall hangings from the Solomon Islands, and a large pounamu heartstone on June 3. Feast, who used the place a bit like a storage shed, said the "ransacking" of it was completely at odds with the peaceful community that used the area for walking and boating. "They've broken in through the backdoor, the track entrance, and set themselves up inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dominion Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16) Dec '16 IB DaMann 141
"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ann Wendy 1
New Honiara City Council (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ogrady 442Vai 1
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Sam 1
News Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14) Sep '14 Franklin 1
10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,722 • Total comments across all topics: 281,811,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC