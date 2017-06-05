Solomon Islands surrender weapons; am...

Solomon Islands surrender weapons; amnesty closed

Update: 4:25PM A TOTAL of 18 firearms and more than 2800 round of ammunitions have been surrendered to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force. Commissioner Varley said a portion of the rounds of ammunition were old and likely to be from the WWII era, however, hundreds of rounds of live and workable ammunition were also surrendered.

