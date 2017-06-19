Solomon Islands rescue mission wraps up
There will be fireworks, parades and tribal dancing this week as Solomon Islanders farewell the 14-year-old mission that has restored law and order to their country. The Australian-led Regional Assistance Mission to the Solomon Islands began in 2003, involved 15 countries, but finally comes to an end this week.
