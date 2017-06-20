Solomon Island children drown after rescue 'delayed over helicopter bill'
Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Honiara: At least 17 people including 13 children from a village church group in the Solomon Islands have drowned after a rescue mission was reportedly delayed for lack of funds when their boat sank between islands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|IB DaMann
|141
|"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ann Wendy
|1
|New Honiara City Council (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Ogrady 442Vai
|1
|God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Sam
|1
|Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Franklin
|1
|10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Gary Hatigeva
|1
|Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Gary Hatigeva
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC