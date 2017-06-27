Solomon Island children drown after rescue 'delayed because...

At least 17 people including 13 children from a village church group in the Solomon Islands have drowned after a rescue mission was reportedly delayed for lack of funds when their boat sank between islands. The group, which was travelling from the island of Malaita to the nation's main island, Guadalcanal, set off in an open "banana" boat powered by outboard engines when it was swamped while changing petrol tanks and sank shortly before midday last Wednesday.

