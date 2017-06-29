Police Minister to Solomon Islands fo...

Police Minister to Solomon Islands for RAMSI farewell

Police Minister Paula Bennett will travel to Honiara tomorrow to mark the draw-down of the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands . "In 2003 political instability and conflict posed a significant threat to the Solomon Islands and the government requested assistance through the Pacific Islands Forum," Mrs Bennett says.

