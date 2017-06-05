Pentecost and Whit Monday 2017: It should be a Bank Holiday today
Due to a decision by the British government, Britons will instead be making their way into work while millions of people around the world take the day off to celebrate Whit Monday. Whit Monday is traditionally a day of rest for Christians, following Whitsun and the Pentecost, which is essentially the birth date of Christianity.
