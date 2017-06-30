NZ support for Solomon Islands youth
Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett and Foreign Affairs Minister Gerry Brownlee have announced that New Zealand will contribute up to $6 million to redevelop Honiara's Multi-Purpose Hall and sports facility. "Honiara has a large, young, urban population and ensuring they have access to sporting and educational facilities is important for the future of Solomon Islands," Mrs Bennett says.
