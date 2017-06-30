NZ and Solomon Islands sign post RAMS...

NZ and Solomon Islands sign post RAMSI police arrangement

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Scoop

Police Minister Paula Bennett has announced that New Zealand Police will continue to support the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force once the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands concludes tomorrow. "RAMSI has done a remarkable job of helping restore security and stability in the Solomon Islands, and New Zealand is proud to have been part of this regional effort to help a close friend and neighbour," Mrs Bennett says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16) Dec '16 IB DaMann 141
"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ann Wendy 1
New Honiara City Council (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ogrady 442Vai 1
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Sam 1
News Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14) Sep '14 Franklin 1
10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,249 • Total comments across all topics: 282,195,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC