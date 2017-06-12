ISO 4.5 Million! Watch This Amazing Video Made with Canon's ME20F-SH Low-Light Camera

When cinematographer Andy Casagrande took his crew to the remote Solomon Islands to shoot "See Beyond Darkness" he turned to Canon's latest low-light imaging technology to document the newly discovered bioflourescent sea turtles in their natural habitat. As you can see in the remarkable video below, the Canon ME20F-SH low-light camera enabled Casagrande's team to capture remarkably sharp underwater scenes with great color of the rare glowing turtles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shutterbug.