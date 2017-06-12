ISO 4.5 Million! Watch This Amazing V...

ISO 4.5 Million! Watch This Amazing Video Made with Canon's ME20F-SH Low-Light Camera

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Shutterbug

When cinematographer Andy Casagrande took his crew to the remote Solomon Islands to shoot "See Beyond Darkness" he turned to Canon's latest low-light imaging technology to document the newly discovered bioflourescent sea turtles in their natural habitat. As you can see in the remarkable video below, the Canon ME20F-SH low-light camera enabled Casagrande's team to capture remarkably sharp underwater scenes with great color of the rare glowing turtles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shutterbug.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16) Dec '16 IB DaMann 141
"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ann Wendy 1
New Honiara City Council (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ogrady 442Vai 1
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Sam 1
News Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14) Sep '14 Franklin 1
10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,722 • Total comments across all topics: 281,811,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC