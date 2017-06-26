Ingalls Shipbuilding awarded $3 billion Navy contract
Construction of the amphibious assault ship Bougainville is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018 at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula and delivery is expected in 2024.
