Ingalls Shipbuilding awarded $3 billi...

Ingalls Shipbuilding awarded $3 billion Navy contract

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Sunherald.com

Construction of the amphibious assault ship Bougainville is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018 at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula and delivery is expected in 2024. Construction of the amphibious assault ship Bougainville is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018 at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula and delivery is expected in 2024.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16) Dec '16 IB DaMann 141
"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ann Wendy 1
New Honiara City Council (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ogrady 442Vai 1
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Sam 1
News Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14) Sep '14 Franklin 1
10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,060 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC